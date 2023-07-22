Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.