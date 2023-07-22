Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 454 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,681.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.71 and a 12-month high of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,800.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

