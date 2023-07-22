Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MEM opened at $28.23 on Friday. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

