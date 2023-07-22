Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,030 CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

CNA opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.