Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBC. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBC opened at $11.84 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

