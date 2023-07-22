Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,804,000 after buying an additional 62,181 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.8 %

CFR stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Willome John acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 in the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

