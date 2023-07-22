Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $26,000 Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 164.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of $775.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.32%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

