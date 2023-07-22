Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,831,000 after purchasing an additional 326,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,808,000 after purchasing an additional 309,665 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.66.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $177.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

