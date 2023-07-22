Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.