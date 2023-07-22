Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $51,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in HP by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.