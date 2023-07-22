Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $55,000 Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

NJR opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.