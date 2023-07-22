Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNDW opened at $68.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.26 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.