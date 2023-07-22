Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,891,966 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $788,303,000 after purchasing an additional 837,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,702 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,129 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $208,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,365 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,446,761.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,742. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

