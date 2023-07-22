Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.92. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.