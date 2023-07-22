Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $91,288,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,430,000 after buying an additional 1,091,716 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,042,000 after purchasing an additional 724,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $27,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $138.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $149.21.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

