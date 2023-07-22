Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

PACCAR Stock Performance

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

