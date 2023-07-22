Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 87.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,033,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 132,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after acquiring an additional 114,114 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.64, for a total transaction of $1,829,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.64, for a total value of $1,829,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,374 shares of company stock worth $13,898,119. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $248.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

