Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,262,000 after buying an additional 133,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,912,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,732,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $291.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

