Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 14,300 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONE Group Hospitality were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 631,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $215,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STKS. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

STKS stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $230.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 2.19.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.79 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 3.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

