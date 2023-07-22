Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 4,829 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $69.12 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.