Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $46,642.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,445 shares of company stock worth $35,086,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Shares of NET stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

