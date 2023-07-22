Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after buying an additional 2,102,618 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after buying an additional 2,005,409 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.15 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

