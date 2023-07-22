B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after purchasing an additional 145,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after buying an additional 453,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 69,006 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.04 million, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.46. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -172.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

