BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Holdings Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.1% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 90,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 134.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 32.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1,263.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 110,526 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day moving average is $123.46. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $188.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.98 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $198.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

