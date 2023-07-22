BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BJRI. StockNews.com lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $794.54 million, a P/E ratio of 130.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 608,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 181,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.