BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Update

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 667,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $381,262. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in BlackLine by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

