Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 145.49%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,504.00, for a total transaction of $275,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,893,118,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,582,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,504.00, for a total value of $275,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,893,118,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,262 shares of company stock valued at $277,011,836. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

