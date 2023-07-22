Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Update

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,223 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 801.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,923,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 958.2% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,307,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,544 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.