Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Myles Kleeger Sells 10,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,612.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 47,406 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,135,166.24.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Myles Kleeger sold 22,448 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $965,937.44.

On Thursday, July 6th, Myles Kleeger sold 68,503 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $2,810,678.09.

On Monday, May 15th, Myles Kleeger sold 4,704 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $139,473.60.

Braze Stock Up 1.0 %

BRZE stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

