Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 210,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,290,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,865,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

