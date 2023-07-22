C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,880,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 33,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 38.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 622,243 shares of company stock valued at $21,596,080. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 34.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C3.ai Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. C3.ai has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. Analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

