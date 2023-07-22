Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $248.16

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $248.16 and last traded at $244.73, with a volume of 222528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.30.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.