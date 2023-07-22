CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 807,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $18,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CAE by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CAE by 845.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in CAE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,113,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,153,000 after buying an additional 201,599 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.21 million. CAE had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

