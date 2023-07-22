Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPB opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,811,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,059,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,471,000 after buying an additional 380,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.