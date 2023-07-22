Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Lessened by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.