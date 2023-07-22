Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Up 9.0% in June

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,690,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 28,150,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of CANO opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $745.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $866.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 275,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $355,962.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,813,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328 over the last 90 days. 16.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cano Health by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 11,402.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 5,442,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 149,752 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 1,847.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 4,290,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

