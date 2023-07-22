Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.44.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

