Cassia Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.44.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

