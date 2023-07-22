Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Up to $46.32

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.32, but opened at $49.26. Catalent shares last traded at $48.09, with a volume of 1,227,001 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Catalent Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,669 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $65,774,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

