Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.20.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.38.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

