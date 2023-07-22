CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.50

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 229610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

CX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CEMEX from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. Research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in CEMEX by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 150,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in CEMEX by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 80,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

