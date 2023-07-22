Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.37

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.37 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 4520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,966,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Century Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

