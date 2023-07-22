ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHPT. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,705,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,473,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,261,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,705,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 807,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after purchasing an additional 133,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 153,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,739 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

