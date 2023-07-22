Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE CLDT opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $462.22 million, a PE ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $166,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 227.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

