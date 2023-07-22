Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $21,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $83.09 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

