Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.72. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $111.80 and a 52 week high of $164.79.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,472,298. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

