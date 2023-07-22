Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHUY. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

CHUY opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $724.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 28.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 51.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $2,924,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 36.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

