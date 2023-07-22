Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $507.69

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $507.69 and last traded at $504.48, with a volume of 25359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $504.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.29.

Cintas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

