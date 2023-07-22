Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

