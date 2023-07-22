Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BZ. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BZ stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Research analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.